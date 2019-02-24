Melaye is seeking reelection for the second term into the red chamber of the national assembly, with his toughest rival, Mr Smart Adeyemi of the APC.

Mr Ibrahim Ismaila, the INEC Collation Officer of Mopamuro LGA, announced the interim results at the collation centre in INEC LG office in Mopa at about 3: 20 a.m on Sunday.

According to Ismaila, the PDP senatorial candidate, Melaye won 5112 votes, while his closest rival Smart Adeyemi of APC got 3658 votes, ADC 784 and SDP 26 votes out of the 9717 valid votes cast.

There were 336 rejected votes, making total votes cast to be 10055.

In the House of Representatives, the PDP also beat APC with 3703 votes.

The APC got 3157 votes and ADC 2 609 votes.

A total of 10042 votes were cast while 9704 votes were valid while 338 votes were rejected.

In the presidential election, the PDP scored 5336 votes to the APCs 3646.

NAN reports that the collation of final results would be done at Yagba Federal Constituency Headquarters in Isanlu in Yagba East LGA.