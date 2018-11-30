PDP appoints Dino Melaye spokesperson for Atiku's 2019 presidential campaign

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Senator Dino Melaye as the spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar's presidential campaign council.

The lawmaker was appointed during the inauguration of the party's presidential campaign council in Abuja on Thursday, November 29.

Melaye, representing the Kogi West Senatorial district, thanked PDP for the appointment on his Twitter account (@dinomelaye) on Friday, November 30.

He wrote, "Thank you, PDP for my appointment as Director in charge of Civil Societies/ NGO’S and Campaign Spokesperson in the PDP Presidential Campaign. We shall usually overcome. Light will always rejoice over darkness. Power to the People."

The lawmaker, alongside Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who serves as the Director-General of the council, will work towards ensuring PDP's flagbearer Atiku Abubakar emerges victorious in the forthcoming election.