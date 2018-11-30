Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Melaye appointed Atiku's campaign organisation spokesperson

PDP appoints Dino Melaye spokesperson for Atiku's 2019 presidential campaign

PDP announced the appointment during the inauguration of Atiku's campaign organisation council.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Senator Dino Melaye as the spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar's presidential campaign council.

The lawmaker was appointed during the inauguration of the party's presidential campaign council in Abuja on Thursday, November 29.

Melaye, representing the Kogi West Senatorial district, thanked PDP for the appointment on his Twitter account (@dinomelaye) on Friday, November 30.

He wrote, "Thank you, PDP for my appointment as Director in charge of Civil Societies/ NGO’S and Campaign Spokesperson in the PDP Presidential Campaign. We shall usually overcome. Light will always rejoice over darkness. Power to the People."

The lawmaker, alongside Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who serves as the Director-General of the council, will work towards ensuring PDP's flagbearer Atiku Abubakar emerges victorious in the forthcoming election.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion: If Jimi Agbaje is serious about governing Lagos, he's...bullet
2 Christian Elders Forum exclude Buhari, Atiku from meeting with...bullet
3 Okorocha hints son-in-law, Nwosu, will join another party to...bullet

Related Articles

Senate investigates Kogi Govt’s alleged plan for N186b foreign loan
Senator Melaye says APC's breakup is 'unstoppable'
Prosecution’s inability to provide witness statement stalls Dino’s trial
Atiku challenges President Buhari to a debate ahead of the 2019 elections
I am convinced 2019 election is for PDP to win - Atiku
Dino Melaye reacts to Shehu Sani’s resignation from APC
Senate adjourns to allow PDP lawmakers attend NEC meeting

Politics

Atiku to start presidential campaign in Sokoto on Monday
Atiku to kick off presidential campaign in Sokoto on Monday
Saraki says Buhari's Trader Moni is sophisticated vote-buying
Saraki says Buhari's Trader Moni programme is 'sophisticated vote-buying'
Atiku: “I sold firewood as an orphan, I know poverty”
Atiku calls on Buhari to sign the electoral act amendment
INEC suspends CVR in 2 LGs
INEC promotes 2,209 staff members
X
Advertisement