26-year-old Ameer Sarkee intends to contest for the position of National Women Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the party's next convention.
Meet Sarkee, the man who wants to become APC Women Leader
The man believes that men are better placed to guide women.
Ameer believes that a man is best placed to oversee the affairs of women, which is why he will be gunning for the position at the second time of asking.
"Even when I was little, anytime I saw a woman who needed help, I try to assist her maybe to carry her load or go buy something.
"These are some of the things that make me feel that I deserve the women leader position," Sarkee tells BBC Pidgin.
He adds that: "Some people ask me why a man should be contesting for the position of women leader and the answer I always give is that God has destined that a man should superintend over the affairs of women."
Posters of the Kano-based textile trader are being splashed on the streets of his state and elsewhere.
And Sarkee who is a polytechnic graduate, says he's receiving the support of some women groups ahead of the convention.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng