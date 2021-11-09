Meet Sarkee, the man who wants to become APC Women Leader

Ameer believes that a man is best placed to oversee the affairs of women, which is why he will be gunning for the position at the second time of asking.

"Even when I was little, anytime I saw a woman who needed help, I try to assist her maybe to carry her load or go buy something.

"These are some of the things that make me feel that I deserve the women leader position," Sarkee tells BBC Pidgin.

Sarkee's Women Leader poster Pulse Nigeria

He adds that: "Some people ask me why a man should be contesting for the position of women leader and the answer I always give is that God has destined that a man should superintend over the affairs of women."

Posters of the Kano-based textile trader are being splashed on the streets of his state and elsewhere.