Kemi Badenoch, a UK-born Nigerian, has made it into the newly formed cabinet of new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

39-year-old Kemi spent part of her childhood in the Lagos suburbs. She is born to Nigerian parents.

Kemi would serve in Johnson’s cabinet as Minister of Children and she can’t wait to get started.

“I’m humbled to have been appointed a junior minister at the DfE. A huge privilege to be able to serve and make a positive difference on a number of issues close to my heart. I look forward to working with the ministerial team”, she says.

Serving the Conservative Party

Kemi was elected into the UK parliament in 2017 on the platform of the Conservative Party.

Before her stint in the UK parliament, she represented the conservatives in the London Assembly.

TheCable reports that at parliament, Badenoch often spoke about her experiences of poverty in Nigeria and living without electricity or functioning water supply.

She also narrated how she had to do her homework using candles.

Kemi and her folks returned to the UK when she turned 16.

She would go on to study Systems Engineering at Sussex University. She also obtained a degree in law, and has worked in the IT and banking sectors in the UK.

“Thank you for all good wishes and kind messages of support received. I also look forward to working not just with Conservatives colleagues but cross-party", she adds.

Top of the agenda for Johnson’s new team would be how to resolve the Brexit problem that has led to the fall of two Prime Ministers in quick succession.