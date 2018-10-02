Pulse.ng logo
Meet 2 seasoned politicians eyeing Ben Murray-Bruce’s senate seat

Meet 2 seasoned politicians eyeing Ben Bruce's senate seat

  
Murray-Bruce mobilises PDP Senators to NASS over Saraki play

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce

(SilverbirdTv)

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Biriyai Dambo, and the former Deputy Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Chief Ayebaesin Edoghotu-Omoh, have all purchased and submitted the People's Democratic Party (PDP)  nomination forms to replace Senator Ben Murray- Bruce in the Senate, in next year’s election

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both men arrived the party’s state secretariat in Yenagoa, on Wednesday, with their  supporters.

Separately, they said it was high time the occupier of the seat came from another council area, in fulfilment of the  zoning arrangement in the senatorial district.

NAN can confirm that the seat has  always been held in  rotation by the  three Local Government Areas, which are Ogbia, Nembe and Brass.

The first person elected in 1999 for the district was former governor Melford Okilo, who died in 2008. He was from Ogbia. He was followed in 2003 by  Spiff Inatim Rufus from Brass, who gave way to Senator Nimi Barigha Amange, from Nembe in 2007.  In 2011, Senator Clever Marcus Ikisikpo was elected. He represented Ogbia council. Then Murray-Bruce from Brass succeeded him in 2015. Now two Nembe indigenes have thrown their hats in the ring to replace the ‘common sense’ senator.

Chief Edoghotu-Omoh, said he is aspiring to succeed Senator Ben Bruce in order to attract the dividends of democracy to his constituents and contribute his quota for the national development.

“I will work to ensure that my people are carried along in the scheme of things in Nigeria, I will work assiduously to ensure that petroleum industry bill becomes law,  because the bill is so dear to the heart of every Niger Deltan.   I will also work for the passage of land use act,  because it will benefit my people.

” I am the most qualified person for the senatorial position, because I am a grassroots person. My records  as the deputy speaker speak for me.  I am coming to contribute my quota to the national development and bring good dividends of democracy to my people, I believe I can do more than what others have done,” he said.

He said  Bayelsa East senatorial district always adopts rotation for  the senatorial seat to give room for  equitable representation and allow every section of the society to also feel the sense of government.

The former lawmaker said zoning is part  of  the PDP constitution and must be adhered to strictly.

Also,  Mr Dambo, SAN, promised to tackle  environmental degradation and protection of entire Niger Delta region when he is elected. 

