Mc Oluomo: Why Peter Obi lost election - Odumodublvck

The revelation came during OdumoduBlvck's album listening party in Abuja on Thursday, October 05, 2023, night.

Addressing the crowd, OdumoduBlvck stated that Obi's lack of a strong supporter akin to MC Oluomo, a prominent political figure, had cost him the election. He insisted that having someone like MC Oluomo in his corner would have given Obi a fighting chance.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was on the other side of politics; I supported Peter Obi. But, if Peter Obi had an MC Oluomo, we would have had a chance. Power is not given, it is taken," OdumoduBlvck declared, dismissing claims that his song was dedicated to MC Oluomo himself.

Recall, after the musician announced the title of his new song 'MC Oluomo' last month, he came under intense citicism from Peter Obi's supporters. The outcry originated from the allegations against Mc Oluomo's controversial role in the 2023 general elections.

Recall that MC Oluomo warned non-APC voters in Lagos to stay home on election day.

Also, the derogatory name stamped on Peter Obi's supporters 'Obidiots' was coined by MC Oluomo.