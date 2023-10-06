ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Mc Oluomo: Why Peter Obi lost election - Odumodublvck

Ima Elijah

OdumoduBlvck reveals why Peter Obi lost to Bola Tinubu in 2023 presidential elections.

After the musician announced the title of his new song 'MC Oluomo' last month, he came under intense citicism from Peter Obi's supporters
After the musician announced the title of his new song 'MC Oluomo' last month, he came under intense citicism from Peter Obi's supporters

Recommended articles

The revelation came during OdumoduBlvck's album listening party in Abuja on Thursday, October 05, 2023, night.

Addressing the crowd, OdumoduBlvck stated that Obi's lack of a strong supporter akin to MC Oluomo, a prominent political figure, had cost him the election. He insisted that having someone like MC Oluomo in his corner would have given Obi a fighting chance.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was on the other side of politics; I supported Peter Obi. But, if Peter Obi had an MC Oluomo, we would have had a chance. Power is not given, it is taken," OdumoduBlvck declared, dismissing claims that his song was dedicated to MC Oluomo himself.

Recall, after the musician announced the title of his new song 'MC Oluomo' last month, he came under intense citicism from Peter Obi's supporters. The outcry originated from the allegations against Mc Oluomo's controversial role in the 2023 general elections.

Recall that MC Oluomo warned non-APC voters in Lagos to stay home on election day.

Also, the derogatory name stamped on Peter Obi's supporters 'Obidiots' was coined by MC Oluomo.

This contentious history intensified the sensitivity surrounding the song's title.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ogun Customs intercepts illicit goods worth ₦241m in 2 weeks

Ogun Customs intercepts illicit goods worth ₦241m in 2 weeks

Tinubu’s lawyer explains why President’s transcript indicates female

Tinubu’s lawyer explains why President’s transcript indicates female

Karu LG to rebuild Mararaba market, to generate revenue, attract investors

Karu LG to rebuild Mararaba market, to generate revenue, attract investors

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations

Imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

Imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

HIV patients cry as Ghana faces shortage of anti-retroviral drugs

HIV patients cry as Ghana faces shortage of anti-retroviral drugs

Mc Oluomo: Why Peter Obi lost election - Odumodublvck

Mc Oluomo: Why Peter Obi lost election - Odumodublvck

FG plans to reduce poverty rate to 0.6% ,unemployment rate to 6.3%

FG plans to reduce poverty rate to 0.6% ,unemployment rate to 6.3%

Preventing road traffic crashes is a shared responsibility - Corps Marshal

Preventing road traffic crashes is a shared responsibility - Corps Marshal

Pulse Sports

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Primeboy [Vibrate]

BREAKING: Primeboy declared 'wanted' by police in Mohbad's death case

President Bola Tinubu.

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation amidst academic scandal

Deji Adeyanju, Rotimi Amaechi were spotted in Law School

Nigerians react as Amaechi, Adeyanju spotted in Law School

PDP's 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar [Punch]

Atiku holds press conference today amid Tinubu’s fake certificate allegation