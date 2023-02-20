Mbah: APC members defect to PDP in Enugu

They described PDP as Enugu’s only hope for good governance.

The five local government areas that made up Enugu West Senatorial Zone are Aniniri, Awgu, Ezeagu, Oji River and Udi.

Led by the former acting Chairman of the APC in the state, Mr Gilbert Chikwado-Chukwu, the defectors declared their rejection of the APC, calling their action historic and the triumph of light and hope.

Chikwado-Chukwu, who spoke on behalf of others, said they decided to join the ruling party because of the good governance and massive infrastructure the state was enjoying under the party.

While receiving the former APC members to the PDP and handing over umbrella to them, the chairman of the party in the state, Augustine Nnamani, lauded them for taking the right step and assuring that the party would give them all the privileges being enjoyed by members.

“You have foresight for the realisation that it’s only the PDP that can continue to transform the state through its excellent policies.

“I want to appreciate you because you recognised that in Enugu, there is peace and security, massive infrastructure, thriving environment and other dividends of democracy,” he said.