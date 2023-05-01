May Day: Jubilation as Peter Obi shows up at Eagle Square Abuja
Peter Obi addressed workers at May Day rally in Abuja's Eagle Square
The event, which was attended by a large gathering of workers from all over the country, was held in honour of International Workers' Day.
As soon as he arrived, Obi was met with cheers and applause from the excited workers who eagerly awaited his speech. He was accompanied on stage by Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, and other prominent labour leaders.
In his address, Obi commended the workers for their unwavering commitment and hard work towards building a better Nigeria.
