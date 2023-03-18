ADVERTISEMENT
Material arrives, voting commences early in Eket

News Agency Of Nigeria

Electoral materials arrived early in polling units in some parts of Eket Local Government Area of the state for governorship and House Assembly elections.

INEC-materials (Vanguard)
INEC-materials (Vanguard)

News Agency Of Nigeria

2023 Governorship Election: Thugs harass Pulse Journalists in Ikeja

2023 Elections: Makinde, Folarin vote amid peaceful atmosphere

2023 Elections: Awka records poor voters turn out

Low turnout in Rivers, thugs invade polling units in Lagos

If they still give money, collect, vote your preferred candidate - Buhari to electorate

Lessons should be learnt from the elections: Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila

I’m still in governorship race – Nweke

2023 Elections: Large turnout of voters in Mafa, Zulum’s hometown

Material arrives, voting commences early in Eket

