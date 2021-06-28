Matawalle to be received into APC by 18 Govs following defection from PDP

Dosara said, “the Progressive governors will be led by the APC Chairman Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Gov. Mai Mala-Buni.

“We are also expecting all our national assembly members as well as state legislators to declare their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC during the occasion.

“Similarly, all the 14 local government caretaker committee chairmen who just finished their tenure, council members and teeming supporters will join the hundreds of thousands of the Matawalle loyalists, friends and supporters in our movement to our new party, the APC.’’

According to him, the event which is considered a historic one in the state will further unite politicians and strengthen the APC in the state.

Also speaking, Mr Mohammed Mamman, the Director-General, Press Affairs, to the Gov. Mala-Buni said the governor has has been able to convince three governors to defect to the APC.

”With Matawalle joining the APC, it means Mala-Buni, as the Chairman of the Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, has been able to convince three governors into the party.