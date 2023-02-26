ADVERTISEMENT
Matawalle signs anti-thuggery bill into law

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has signed into law, the Bill establishing the state Anti-thuggery Agency.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state. [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1]
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state. [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1]

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Sunday by the Press Secretary to the Governor, Jamilu Iliyasu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Matawalle had in February 2022 issued an Executive Order setting up a committee to tackle thuggery, drug abuse and related offences in the state.

The governor later forwarded a bill to the state House of Assembly for a law to establish the state anti-thuggery agency, which was passed by the lawmakers.

The governor said the agency was established by his administration to complement the efforts of security agencies in curtailing thuggery related cases in the state.

He added that the agency would also help to inculcate good morals in the youths towards a more decent society.

According to the statement, the governor also assented to the amended law setting up the state Area Development Councils.

He said the area development councils were created to bring people closer to government and enhance development at the grassroots, to meet the aspirations of the electorate.

The governor thanked the Assembly for passing the two bills into law and supporting the government to ensure the overall development of the state.

