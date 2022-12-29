Matawalle promises massive infrastructure in Agriculture, others if re-elected

He also promised to prioritise projects that would tackle unemployment, poverty and insecurity.

Matawalle urged the electorate to vote for the APC as his candidacy would ensure massive infrastructure and human development across the state.

The governor assured that, if re-elected, he would focus on tackling insecurity, youth empowerment, and human development.

He assured the people of employment opportunities among the youth, while addressing insecurity would allow farmers to return to their farmlands.

Matawalle said Zamfara was blessed with fertile lands for agriculture and solid mineral deposits that would attract massive direct foreign and local investments.

He said, if re-elected, the APC-led government would woo investors to the various sector to build a new economy for the state.

Matawalle, therefore, urged the electorate to vote him back to continue with the good works that could take the state to the promised land.

He urged the supporters to remain law abiding for the success of the 2023 general polls.

The governor applauded the chairman and members of the APC governorship campaign council for their hard work in organising the hitch-free campaign in Kaura Namoda, Zamfara North, and Bakura, Zamfara West.

Also, Matawalle’s campaign council Chairman and candidate for Zamfara West Senatorial zone, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari urged the APC supporters to vote for the party at all levels.

Yari charged the APC members to vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Matawalle for the development of the country and Zamfara.

He said voting for the APC all through would guarantee the security and development of the country and the state.

The APC rally in Bakura for Matawalles’ re-election was attended by all the former governors of the state, Sen. Ahmad Sani, Mahmud Shinkafi, and Yari.

Matawalle on Tuesday inaugurated the APC rally in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area amidst a mammoth crowd.