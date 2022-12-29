ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Matawalle promises massive infrastructure in Agriculture, others if re-elected

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections has promised massive investment in agriculture and in other sectors, if re-elected

Gov. Matawalle (TheNation)
Gov. Matawalle (TheNation)

Matawalle made the promise while addressing APC supporters on Wednesday in Bukura, Zamfara West Senatorial in continuation of the zonal campaign rally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He also promised to prioritise projects that would tackle unemployment, poverty and insecurity.

Matawalle urged the electorate to vote for the APC as his candidacy would ensure massive infrastructure and human development across the state.

The governor assured that, if re-elected, he would focus on tackling insecurity, youth empowerment, and human development.

He assured the people of employment opportunities among the youth, while addressing insecurity would allow farmers to return to their farmlands.

Matawalle said Zamfara was blessed with fertile lands for agriculture and solid mineral deposits that would attract massive direct foreign and local investments.

He said, if re-elected, the APC-led government would woo investors to the various sector to build a new economy for the state.

Matawalle, therefore, urged the electorate to vote him back to continue with the good works that could take the state to the promised land.

He urged the supporters to remain law abiding for the success of the 2023 general polls.

The governor applauded the chairman and members of the APC governorship campaign council for their hard work in organising the hitch-free campaign in Kaura Namoda, Zamfara North, and Bakura, Zamfara West.

Also, Matawalle’s campaign council Chairman and candidate for Zamfara West Senatorial zone, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari urged the APC supporters to vote for the party at all levels.

Yari charged the APC members to vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Matawalle for the development of the country and Zamfara.

He said voting for the APC all through would guarantee the security and development of the country and the state.

The APC rally in Bakura for Matawalles’ re-election was attended by all the former governors of the state, Sen. Ahmad Sani, Mahmud Shinkafi, and Yari.

Matawalle on Tuesday inaugurated the APC rally in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area amidst a mammoth crowd.

Zamfara west is home to former governors Ahmed Yerima and Abdulaziz Yari.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ex-govs/deputies can go with official vehicles when they retire – Osun Speaker

Ex-govs/deputies can go with official vehicles when they retire – Osun Speaker

New naira notes: Extend deadline to June 31, Senate to CBN

New naira notes: Extend deadline to June 31, Senate to CBN

What Tinubu discussed with Wike, G5 Governors in the London meeting

What Tinubu discussed with Wike, G5 Governors in the London meeting

Tinubu or Obi: Who will G5 Governors endorse? [Editor's Comment]

Tinubu or Obi: Who will G5 Governors endorse? [Editor's Comment]

Gov. Masari signs over N289.6bn budget for 2023 fiscal year

Gov. Masari signs over N289.6bn budget for 2023 fiscal year

2023: INEC poised to conduct freest, fairest election in Africa – Okoye

2023: INEC poised to conduct freest, fairest election in Africa – Okoye

2023: Support PDP to end hardship, Okowa urges Nigerians

2023: Support PDP to end hardship, Okowa urges Nigerians

Obiozor Ohanaeze President-General passes on — Uzodimma

Obiozor Ohanaeze President-General passes on — Uzodimma

Tambuwal, others receive PDP flags for 2023 elections

Tambuwal, others receive PDP flags for 2023 elections

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

No matter how long you protest, we’re going to remove subsidy — Tinubu

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

3 things Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu have in common

Arthur Eze and Peter Obi. (Kanyi Daily News)

Anambra billionaire, Arthur Eze advises Peter Obi to withdraw from presidential race

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Gumi.

Sheikh Gumi: Vote those who won’t fight bandits, they are our people [Video]