PDP barks threats as it faces loss of 3rd governor to APC in 7 months

The governor's defection has already been confirmed by the APC-controlled Presidency, and it's only a matter of time before he's officially welcomed by the leadership of the party.

However, PDP spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement on Monday, June 28, 2021 that no law allows Matawalle's defection.

He argued that the governor would have to vacate his position if he defects, as the constitution only recognises a political party as owner of votes secured in an election, with the candidate as merely its agent.

"The PDP categorically cautions Bello Matawalle to know that his plans amount to a decision to vacate office," Ologbodiyan said.

While the constitution explicitly states loss of seat as punishment for lawmakers that change parties, except in the event of specific circumstances, it is silent on other public office holders doing the same.