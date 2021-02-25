The Movement for Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has threatened to blacklist Senator Smart Adeyemi if he fails to apologise to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State within three days.

MASSOB said the senator representing Kogi West senatorial district recently insulted Ikpeazu on the floor of the Senate because of his ‘inane hatred and disdain for Ndigbo.’

While reacting to Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe’s comment about Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Adeyemi had on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, described Ikpeazu as a drunkard governing intelligent people in Abia state.

He added that ‘Abia people are unfortunate to have Ikpeazu as their governor’.

However, in a statement on Thursday, February 25, 2021, MASSOB said Adeyemi has a penchant for insulting Igbo leaders ‘especially those who seem to be doing well in the development of Igbo land.’

The group said the insult against Ikpeazu was ‘because of the 2023 general elections.’

The statement reads in part, “The Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra wishes to condemn in totality the unprovoked insult and abuse against the Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, by one Senator Smart Adeyemi on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.

“According to records available to us, this is not the first time Adeyemi and his sponsors have picked on Igbo leaders for abuse because of their inane hatred and disdain for Ndigbo especially those who seem to be doing well in the development of Igbo land.

“Abia State has been rated the best third state for foreign investment and economic stability in Nigeria.

“MASSOB views this unprovoked assault on the person of a sitting governor in Igbo land as an insult to Ndigbo. We can never accept it, they are desperate to discredit Igbo leaders because of the 2023 general elections.”

“MASSOB, therefore, warns Senator Adeyemi that he has three days to publicly apologize to the governor and Ndigbo in general or risk sanctions including being declared persona non grata in all parts of Igbo land.

“We understand that Senator Adeyemi is being driven by his perceived hatred against Ndigbo or have been sponsored by the enemies of Ndigbo for political reasons because he is aspiring to be the next governor of Kogi state but we wish to warn him and others who lend themselves to be used against the aspirations of our people that we are ready for them.”

The group, however, praised Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe for his eloquent representation of Ndigbo, saying his consistency and unshakable spirit are worthy of emulation.