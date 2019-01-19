The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that supporters from all the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state besieged the venue to show solidarity to their candidate in the forthcoming poll.

Mr Emmanuel Jime is the states’ APC flag bearer for the March 2 governorship poll, while Mr Sam Ode, a former Minister for Niger- Delta is his running mate.

NAN reports that all available space at the popular and VIP stands of the facility were taken at the event forcing hundreds of supporters to quart at the front rows.

Security personnel had difficulties controlling the surging crown, as the main bowl of the arena was also packed full with no space to maneuver.

Speaking, Mr Abba Yaro, the state APC chairman, said he was not surprised at the turn out because of the abysmal performance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led administration in the state.

He said the party is well rooted in the state as attested to by the large turnout of supporters.

Also speaking, a chieftain of the party, Mr Asema Achado, admitted that the turnout was “intimidating but very encouraging”.

“We have had a dysfunctional government for over three years; we have a governor who is going round the LGAs for campaign but can’t point to any achievement in such places.

“The people are tired and fed up they want to effect change and that is why you can see the crowd in spite of the governor’s ongoing campaign across the state,” he said.