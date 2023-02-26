ADVERTISEMENT
Market Fire: Zulum announces N1bn emergency support for victims

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has announced a relief package of N1 billion for victims of Maiduguri Monday Market fire incident.

BREAKING: Maiduguri Central Market on fire.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN,) reports that an early morning fire on Sunday destroyed most of the market.

Zulum announced the support in a broadcast after visiting the market.

He said the support was to provide urgent assistance to victims pending assessment of the damage caused by the incident.

“We woke up today with a very sad and unfortunate fire disaster at the Maiduguri Monday market. This is very unfortunate but we believe that this is decreed by Allah.

“I feel deeply pained by this incident and I know how painful it is for anyone to work hard over the years to build his or her business, but end up losing that investment in seconds.

“I really feel the pains of everyone affected by this incident. I commiserate with all of you,” Zulum said.

He also announced the setting up of a committee that would include representatives of the victims, to speedily assess the damages and compile comprehensive list of those affected and their loses.

“I am going to see Mr President and seek for presidential intervention on how to get support for victims.

“We will also reach out to other humanitarian establishments to seek help.

“We will be taking firm measures towards preventing re-occurrence of this fire disaster,” Zulum added.

