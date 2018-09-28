Pulse.ng logo
Sen. Mark promises to tackle security challenges if elected president

Mark said this  in Minna while on consultation visit to solicit support from the PDP delegates in Niger.

Senator David Mark. play Sen. Mark promises to tackle security challenges if elected president (The Herald)

Sen. David Mark, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, on Friday promised to tackle the security challenges facing the country, if he emerge as the PDP candidate and wins the 2019 presidential election.

” I understood the challenges of our  country and in better position to address them once and for all if given the mandate.

” Senseless killings among Nigerians must be stopped once I  became President of the federal republic, “he said.

He promised to introduce security measures that will deal decisively with any person or group of people found formenting trouble.

” We must be seen to coexist irrespective of tribe, religious and political differences.

“When I assume office as democratically elected president  in 2019, crisis will end, peace will return to all parts of the country  because I will introduce stringent security measures that will provide enable environment for  all Nigerians.

” We will provide  modern working facilities for the security agencies and accord priority attention to their welfare for effective service delivery.

“We are all one people under God and should put aside all divisive tendencies and work towards peaceful coexistence  for the benefit of all and generations unborn.

” My administration would ensure that workers, the engine room of government, were given the required  attention they deserve for implementation of government programme of action.”

He said his experience over the years in public service had prepared and positioned him to take the country  to greater heights in terms of development.

” I have gathered enough experience, I understand the challenges of the country and I believe I have the political will to tackle those challenges if given the mandate in 2019 “,he said.

Mark expressed confidence of winning the PDP presidential primary, because of his commitment to democratic principles and a loyal party member since the inception of the PDP.

