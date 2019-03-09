The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent visited Aroma 008, 009, Amawbia Central School 001, 002, Agu-Awka 002, 003, 004 and polling units at Mbaukwu Central School; 001 to 004, and Mbaukwu Market Square 005 to 007 all in Awka South.

NAN also visited four polling units in Amaututu, Anaochacouncil area some polling units in Idemili North and South and reports that the exercise was peaceful with low turnout of voters in some polling units.

In all the places visited, the INEC officials confirmed that the card readers were functioning, except at Amaututu Polling unit, voting point of PDP Vice Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

Speaking to journalists on malfunctioning of the card reader, Obi said it was unfortunate that INEC was still grappling with the challenge of card readers.

I have been here waiting more than one hour now, yet the card reader is not working and the same thing happened to me about two weeks ago.

It is sad that we have to continue this way as a nation, he said.

It was gathered that the card reader identified only 45 voters at Amaututu Polling unit before it packed up.

NAN reports that the exercise was generally peaceful in all the areas visited, though security presence in the areas visited was about two in each of the polling units.

ALSO READ: Get LIVE updates of the 2019 Governorship Elections here

A security personnel told NAN on condition of anonymity that less security personnel were deployed to some areas in Anambra while more hands were deployed to areas identified as flash points.

NAN reports that Anambra is hosting only state assembly election and a rerun in Idemili and Ogbaru Federal constituency.