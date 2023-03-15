ADVERTISEMENT
March 18 polls: LP urges heavy security deployment in Abia to avert violence

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Director-General, Alex Otti Campaign Council of Labour Party, Chief Acho Obioma, has called on the security agencies to deploy adequate personnel to Abia to checkmate any security breaches during the March 18 polls.

Governorship Candidate of APGA in 2015 and 2019, Dr. Alex Otti [Daily Post]
Governorship Candidate of APGA in 2015 and 2019, Dr. Alex Otti [Daily Post]

Obioma made the call on Tuesday during an interactive session with newsmen in Umuahia.

He said the call became necessary, following alleged threats from some quarters, to unleash violence on residents, who might want to vote against the ruling party in the state.

“We also urge security agencies to hold suspected persons responsible, in case of any breakdown of law and order in the state during the Governorship and House of Assembly polls,” he said.

Obioma commended the Department of State Services for the swift manhunt and arrest of one of the lead suspects, for questioning.

According to the LP chieftain, the arrest and detention of the suspect, together with his allies, was timely.

He said this would help to avert the alleged plan to destabilise the state, and cause wanton destruction of lives and property during the polls.

He expressed concern that the arrested suspect, had the audacity to appear in public glare in the day time, to issue cruel and vicious threats against innocent citizens, while those who are in positions of authority, looked the other way.

“We are aware that the suspect has been unleashing violence against Abia people through the illegal removal, or destruction of campaign billboards, belonging to the opposition parties.

“He has also been indulging in fraudulent activities, by forcing people to either pay cash to him or have their approval for installation of billboards frustrated,” he said.

Obioma further urged security agencies to ensure the arrest and prosecution of his accomplices and other agents of violence, planning attacks in different parts of the state, in order to serve as deterrent to others working to foment crisis during the polls.

