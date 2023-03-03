ADVERTISEMENT
March 11 state elections to hold as scheduled — INEC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says March 11’s Governorship and State House of Assembly elections will hold as scheduled.

INEC Chairman
INEC Chairman

The commission gave the assurance in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in Abuja on Thursday.

Okoye said all the processes and procedures leading to the elections were being finalised.

“The commission held its regular weekly meeting and deliberated on several issues, including the presidential and National Assembly elections.

“It also discussed the governorship and State Assembly elections and the pending elections in Enugu East Senatorial District and the Esan Central/Esan West and Igueben Federal Constituencies in Edo.”

He said that INEC would surely conduct the rescheduled elections in Enugu State and Edo on March 11 along with the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

“The commission is aware that in some Senatorial Districts and Federal Constituencies, Declarations and Returns were not made.

“The Commission is compiling the list of the affected constituencies. A date for supplementary elections will be fixed after the governorship and State Assembly elections,” Okoye added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

