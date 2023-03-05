March 11 polls: We can’t allow religious crisis in Nasarawa, Sule warns

The governor said that the meeting was necessitated due to the dangerous religious dimension of ongoing politics ahead of the March 11 elections.

He also condemned some inciting and provocative videos that went viral on the social media promoting religious politics.

Sule however commended religious and traditional leaders for a peaceful conduct of Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

He attributed the success of the last elections to the effort of all stakeholders, urging them to put all hands on deck to ensure that the upcoming election is also peaceful.

He further said that the government cannot allow anybody to divide the people and destroy the state because of politics.

“Nasarawa State has always been seen as a peaceful place and there are Muslims and Christians in virtually every family. So, the government cannot allow religious crisis in the state.

“If the state is not peaceful, even those inciting people cannot have the time to send those messages, as everybody will be on the run.

“Power comes from God and He gives it to whoever He wants at anytime, so, as politicians, we should only present ourselves to the people,” he advised.

Sule reminded residents to learn from the recent election, where for the first time, Sen. Bola Tinubu lost election in his Lagos State, but won the presidential election.

“Tinubu is the president-elect today, despite losing election in his state, that is how God works,” Sule added.

He therefore appealed to religious leaders to talk to their followers to desist from any act capable of breaching the existing peace in the state.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Mr Sunday Emma, the state Chairman of CAN, commended the governor for calling the meeting to address the emerging challenges ahead of the election.

The CAN chairman also condemned the inciting videos and said that the governor had given them assurance that security would be provided to ensure that the poll is peaceful.

He added that they would inform their members in churches tomorrow (Sunday) to disregard any sentiment, and come out and vote for candidates of their choice on March 11.

On his part, Imam Mohammed Ali, the state Secretary-General of JNI, also criticised the inciting videos and expressed satisfaction with the steps taken by the governor to avert any crisis.