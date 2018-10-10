Marafa denies DSS arrest

news

Senator Kabiru Marafa has faulted reports of his alleged arrest by the Department of State Service (DSS) over a fisticuff between aspirants during a meeting in Zamfara state.

Speaking through his special assistant media and publicity, Abubakar Umar, Marafa described the report as malicious and a handiwork of mischief makers.

"My attention has been drawn to malicious reports in a few media that I have been arrested. This is nothing but a wicked lie concocted by agents of darkness and blood thirsty politicians who are hell-bent on scuttling the wishes of the Zamfara people through the backdoor.

"As a law abiding lawmaker, I will continue to conduct my political activities as usual within the confine of the law, no matter the provocation," he said.

ALSO READ: One of these 5 People may become Atiku’s running mate

He noted that despite the "provocation and desperation" by the state governor, Abdulaziz Yari, he has succeeded in leading the most peaceful campaign and rally, thus the massive support being enjoyed from the people of the state.

He expressed optimism that he would emerge as the APC governorship aspirant for Zamfara state.

The lawmaker promised to tackle the security challenges bedeviling the state if elected as governor in 2019.