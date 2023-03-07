Marafa made the call during a townhall meeting with loyalists across Zamfara Central in Gusau on Monday.
Marafa canvasses support for Matawalle’s second term bid
Sen. Kabir Marafa has urged the people of Zamfara to vote for Gov. Bello Matawalle for second term on Saturday in the Governorship election.
”Victory for the All Progressives Party (APC) at the state level is very critical so that the President-elect will have more governors to rally round him.
”A vote for Matawalle will also ensure a successful implementation of developmental policies and programmes already designed for the country.
”Victory for the APC at the national level is a blessing to the country and Zamfara state should not be left out,” he said.
He therefore, called on party supporters in the state to take the golden opportunity by re-electing APC in the assembly elections on Saturday.
