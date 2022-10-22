RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Manifesto: I will build on Buhari's achievements in security - Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate in 2023 general elections, says his administration will build on President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts to end terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and other violent agitations in the country.

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Read Also

The former Lagos State governor said he would expand on Buhari’s current application of modern technology to fight insecurity and secure the nation.

He also promised to mobilise the military, enhance recruitment of more security personnel and support other existing security agencies to achieve the feat.

Tinubu praised the current administration for making important inroads in the area of security, which according to him has led to reclaiming of parts of the country initially overtaken by terrorists.

‘’We will mobilise the totality of our national security, military and law enforcement assets to protect all Nigerians from danger and from the fear of danger.

‘’We will expand and improve upon the use of technology, enhance recruitment of personnel and bolster existing agencies and systems to achieve this fundamental national security goal.

‘’The current government has made important inroads. When it came into office, the Buhari government met situation in which terrorists had planted their flags and claimed Nigerian territory as their own.

‘’The Buhari government eliminated these incursions against our national sovereignty, bringing peace to many areas. Thousands of formerly displaced people have returned home to rebuild their lives,’’ he said.

Tinubu further proposed adoption of a proactive and intelligence-driven security approach to sufficiently address the nation’s security threats.

‘’Our administration will accelerate the reforms commenced under the present administration in building a more robust and re-energised armed forces.

‘’As such, we shall recruit, train and better equip additional military, police, paramilitary and intelligence personnel.’’

Among others; he promised to reposition the police, create anti-terrorism battalions, upgrade tactical communications and transportation and improve the nation’s weaponry system.

He also promised to exploit aerial and technological superiority against terrorists, kidnappers and bandits, in addition to improved welfares and salaries of security personnel across the board.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Lagosians won't regret voting for PDP - Jandor

2023: Lagosians won't regret voting for PDP - Jandor

We can repeat Lagos success in Nigeria — Tinubu

We can repeat Lagos success in Nigeria — Tinubu

Federation begins training of 4,560 teachers nationwide

Federation begins training of 4,560 teachers nationwide

Manifesto: I will build on Buhari's achievements in security - Tinubu

Manifesto: I will build on Buhari's achievements in security - Tinubu

Buhari commiserates with ex-senate president, David Mark over son’s death

Buhari commiserates with ex-senate president, David Mark over son’s death

Police rescue 10 women, 1 year-old-baby from kidnappers in Zamfara

Police rescue 10 women, 1 year-old-baby from kidnappers in Zamfara

Manifesto: Tinubu pledges to increase revenue allocation to states

Manifesto: Tinubu pledges to increase revenue allocation to states

Stop pushing your parental responsibility to school teachers – Proprietress

Stop pushing your parental responsibility to school teachers – Proprietress

2 more Chibok girls rescued in Borno Army

2 more Chibok girls rescued in Borno Army

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Peter Obi visits Ahmad Gumi

What Nigerians think about Peter Obi's visit to Sheikh Gumi

Festus Keyamo says he is not about to abandon his principles for corrupt politicians (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Festus Keyamo, others told to resign as ministers or be sacked

Wike and Sanwo-Olu

BREAKING: Wike betrays PDP Lagos, endorses Sanwo-Olu

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State endorsed his Lagos counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for second term (Vanguard)

Lagos PDP condemns Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu