ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Mammoth crowd receive Atiku Abubakar in Adamawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic party (PDP), has appealed to electorate to vote for all the candidates of the party in the upcoming general elections.

Mammoth crowd receive Atiku Abubakar in Adamawa.
Mammoth crowd receive Atiku Abubakar in Adamawa.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He noted that Nigeria, especially the North East, is underdeveloped, hence the need for them to vote for him to enable him bring rapid socioeconomic development to the area.

“We will provide dividends of democracy throughout the nation,” he promised.

Abubakar assured that if voted into power a lot of development would be recorded in all sectors of the economy.

He appreciated the party stakeholders and urged them to go down to grassroots to sensitise and campaign to the electorate on the imperative of voting him into power.

The flagbearer also solicited the electorate in the state to give him the highest votes, considering the fact that he is their son.

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) thanked all stakeholders for their support and cooperation, which made the occasion a huge success.

He said that Abubakar, who defeated 18 candidates at primaries, is the right candidate to become the next president of Nigeria.

According to him, if elected, Atiku will reunify the country.

“The difference is clear that Atiku is the right president that can lead the country in a united manner.

“So come out enmasse on Feb. 25 to vote for Atiku and other candidates of the party,” he urged.

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, the Chairman of PDP PCC, urged Nigerians to not to miss the opportunity of voting Abubakar as the next president of Nigeria.

He said the campaign train had traversed the 36 states of Nigeria and if the party was voted into power it would restructure the country and create employment opportunities, provide quality education, healthcare service delivery and security, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event attracted hundred thousands of party loyalists, well wishers and friends, state governors and former ministers, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira crisis: Sanwo-Olu decries extortion by PoS operators, filling stations

Naira crisis: Sanwo-Olu decries extortion by PoS operators, filling stations

Mammoth crowd receive Atiku Abubakar in Adamawa

Mammoth crowd receive Atiku Abubakar in Adamawa

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

Disquiet in Imo Zoo over alleged relocation of animals to Jos

Disquiet in Imo Zoo over alleged relocation of animals to Jos

Peter Obi has no political godfather, group tells Nigerians

Peter Obi has no political godfather, group tells Nigerians

Keyamo believes BVAS will eliminate money politics in Nigeria

Keyamo believes BVAS will eliminate money politics in Nigeria

Ezekwesili drops tips on how to build progressive, resilient societies

Ezekwesili drops tips on how to build progressive, resilient societies

Tinubu: Leadership is about character not good looks - Keyamo

Tinubu: Leadership is about character not good looks - Keyamo

Successes of military operations have rekindled citizens’ confidence – GOC

Successes of military operations have rekindled citizens’ confidence – GOC

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Peter Obi’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Peter Obi’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What’s Atiku’s biggest obstacle to victory?

What’s Atiku’s biggest obstacle to victory?

Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Obi explains why he couldn’t visit Oba of Lagos during his campaign