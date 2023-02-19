Mammoth crowd receive Atiku Abubakar in Adamawa.

He noted that Nigeria, especially the North East, is underdeveloped, hence the need for them to vote for him to enable him bring rapid socioeconomic development to the area.

“We will provide dividends of democracy throughout the nation,” he promised.

Abubakar assured that if voted into power a lot of development would be recorded in all sectors of the economy.

He appreciated the party stakeholders and urged them to go down to grassroots to sensitise and campaign to the electorate on the imperative of voting him into power.

The flagbearer also solicited the electorate in the state to give him the highest votes, considering the fact that he is their son.

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) thanked all stakeholders for their support and cooperation, which made the occasion a huge success.

He said that Abubakar, who defeated 18 candidates at primaries, is the right candidate to become the next president of Nigeria.

According to him, if elected, Atiku will reunify the country.

“The difference is clear that Atiku is the right president that can lead the country in a united manner.

“So come out enmasse on Feb. 25 to vote for Atiku and other candidates of the party,” he urged.

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, the Chairman of PDP PCC, urged Nigerians to not to miss the opportunity of voting Abubakar as the next president of Nigeria.

He said the campaign train had traversed the 36 states of Nigeria and if the party was voted into power it would restructure the country and create employment opportunities, provide quality education, healthcare service delivery and security, among others.