Mama Taraba wins UDP's governorship ticket days after dumping APC

Alhassan Mama Taraba wins UDP's governorship ticket days after dumping APC

The former minister was elected with 246 votes in a primary election just three days after joining the party.

Mama Taraba wins UDP governorship ticket after dumping APC play Former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Aisha Alhassan (Aledeh)

Former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Aisha Alhassan, has been elected the governorship candidate of the United Development Party (UDP) for the 2019 election just days after she joined the party.

Returning Officer and National Publicity Secretary of the UDP, Olusegun Adeleye, announced on Tuesday, October 2, 2018, that the former minister was elected with 246 votes in the primary election.

Alhassan, fondly called Mama Taraba, was the candidate of the APC in the 2015 governorship election and came close to becoming Nigeria's first democratically-elected female governor, finishing second (275,984 votes) to current Taraba governor, Darius Ishaku (369,318 votes), in the gubernatorial election

After contesting the result of the election, a tribunal court briefly nullified Ishaku's victory. The court reached the judgement based on Alhassan's argument that Ishaku could not have been eligible for the election since he allegedly did not partake in any primary election by his party, the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

However, Alhassan's hopes were cut short when the Court of Appeal in Abuja overruled the tribunal's judgement, ruling that it's a gross misdirection in law. This decision was upheld by the Supreme Court who ruled that the appeal by the APC and its candidate lacked merit.

Mama Taraba's controversial APC exit

Alhassan resigned from President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet in a letter dated September 29, 2018, citing 'grave injustice' after she was not cleared to contest for the party's governorship ticket in its primary election.

The APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, had disclosed that she was not cleared because she was disloyal to the party.

"From all she had said in the past and even her comments and general attitude during the screening, the NWC reviewed everything taken together and we arrived at the conclusion that she does not possess the level of loyalty that the APC requires for her to contest elections on our platform," he said.

This was a reference to Mama Taraba's 2017 public endorsement of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, to become president in the 2019 presidential election. She said she would support Atiku, then an APC member, over Buhari if made to choose between the two, a stance that brought her in direct conflict with the party's national leadership.

Atiku dumped the APC for the PDP months later and is currently contesting for the party's presidential ticket to contest against Buhari in 2019. However, despite her public vow to follow Atiku, Mama Taraba failed to resign or defect to the PDP with the man she referred to as her political godfather.

After resigning from Buhari's cabinet on Saturday, she withdrew her membership from the APC and joined the UDP to realise her ambition to become Taraba governor.

