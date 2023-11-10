ADVERTISEMENT
Maleye pledges to rebuild Kogi in 4 years if elected as governor

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dino added that he is a well trained student of Atiku that will deliver Kogi from poverty and backwardness.

Dino Melaye, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Kogi governorship poll
Dino Melaye, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Kogi governorship poll

Melaye said this at the party’s grand finale campaign rally held in Lokoja on Thursday.

“In 4 years, we are going to build the new Lokoja. York was in existence before New York came to be Zealand was there before New Zealand came. Delhi was there before New Delhi came.

“So by the grace of God, if you voted me in as governor, in 4 years, we are going to build new Lokoja.

“Kogi is a strategic state. It is the richest state in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We are blessed with mineral resources from uranium, to titanium, to lithium, to gold, to crude oil.

“It’s unfortunate that the only mineral that has been tapped out of all these numerous resources is limestone. We are going to tap the rest. We will explore them. We will develop them. We will commercialize them, ” he said.

Melaye said he was well trained student of former Vice-President Abubakar Atiku.

“We will distribute them. And we will improve our IGR for development of the state and better standard of living,” he added.

The PDP Candidate, said that he was most educated, most experienced and most exposed among the 18 candidates taking part in the poll and called for massive votes from the residents. Also speaking, Atiku described Melaye as most qualified candidate to lead Kogi and deliver it from poverty and backwardness.

Atiku called on the people of kogi to rally round Melaye on Saturday and give him blog votes that would be the catalyst for the liberation of the state out if the poisonous APC administration of Gov Yahaya Bello.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Maleye pledges to rebuild Kogi in 4 years if elected as governor

