The governor, who made the declaration while speaking at the inauguration of the South West Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the United Kingdom, said that he was aware that there has been so much searchlight on his person and his administration.

In a statement by his chief press secretary, Taiwo Adisa, the Governor charged PDP stakeholders to readily project the good deeds of the party’s office holders in order not to give room, for negative narrative.

Makinde, who observed that interest groups in the United Kingdom had played important roles in the politics of Nigeria, said that no fewer than 200,000 Nigerians now live in the United Kingdom.

He said that the task ahead of the PDP is to regroup and launch chapters everywhere Nigerians are found.

"I am aware of the enormity of the responsibility that rests on me. The searchlight is beamed upon me, and all my actions are being met with the strictest scrutiny," Makinde said.

“I know that it is the seeming controversial that will be given more attention. My open declaration of my assets is generating furore in certain quarters, but these are unnecessary distractions, my focus and the focus of our administration is on good governance. We shall not be distracted,” he added.

Makinde also seized the opportunity to invite investors to Oyo state, declaring that his efforts so far have been geared towards eradicating the out-of-school children syndrome, which he said, accounts for 400,000 right now, expansion of the state’s economy and promoting security.

“In the past month, I have focused on two things to set Oyo State on the path to greatness: ensuring that we put the right policies and processes in place, and working with ideas that will help increase Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the state.”

He stated that his focus on security was borne out of the fact that without security, businesses cannot thrive adding that he had given his commitment to enhancing security to the commanders of the task force in charge of Oyo and Osun, Operation Burst.

According to the Governor, the decision by the state government to cancel the N3,000 school levy, and examination fees had resulted in the unprecedented huge turnout of students for placement examination into JSS 1, and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) conducted in the state last week.

The Governor also said that the commitment of the PDP towards strategising for the future was not in doubt adding that members of the party must also be alive to their responsibilities.

“The PDP has one job and one job only: regroup, refocus, re-strategise. Creating chapters, everywhere in the world where Nigerians are found, shows our commitment to this job. I believe Nigerians have had the opportunity to see clearly which party really means business," he stated.