Makinde congratulates Atiku, says PDP on rescue mission

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Thursday, congratulated the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued in Ibadan by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa.

Makinde noted that the result of the election was the will of the majority, which is what democracy is all about.

He said that the party had demonstrated its readiness to make the right decisions for its Operation Rescue Nigeria’s mandate by going ahead with its National Convention despite the decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend a process that had already begun.

“Let me then take this opportunity to once again congratulate our party’s flagbearer, HE Atiku Abubakar, for his victory at the primaries.

“We will play our part to ensure that the PDP’s Operation Rescue Nigeria is a resounding success,” he said.

