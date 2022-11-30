Makarfi advises Nigerians to get it right in 2023, says APC deceit can't work again

The Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party said the opposition party must come together to chase the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) out of power next year.

Makarfi while canvassing support for the Presidential and State Governorship candidates of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the governorship candidate of Kaduna State, Isa Ashiru said the “APC strategy is to divide people on various grounds.”

The former Governor said there’s so much hunger in Nigeria, adding that any party that does not respect the nation’s diversities, particularly religious differences, must not be allowed to rule the country or state.

He said, “You will never find Ashiru lacking in terms of equity and fairness, hence he deserves our support to reposition the state from it’s present polarized state.

“There is so much frustration in the land, so we must get it right on the first ballot, deceit was used in the past but cannot work again in 2023 but opposition must come together to chase out bad government.

“APC strategy is to divide people on various grounds and now religion is being used but we must not fall for it because in a divided society you need to bring people together.”