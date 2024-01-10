ADVERTISEMENT
Labour Party vows to play active role in electoral reforms ahead of 2027 poll

News Agency Of Nigeria

Labour Party said it will not be a spectator and that it will be the drivers of that process.

Labour Party national chairman, Julius Abure
Julius Abure, the LP National Chairman stated this when he received the 2023 Enugu governorship candidate of the party Chijioke Edeoga in Abuja.

Obiora Ifoh, the LP National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

“We believe that the starting point is to begin early enough with the pursuit of electoral reform because we saw all the antics that played out between the national assembly and the presidency in the past electoral reform.

“As I speak with you, we are already constituting the committee that will give us the framework for the review.

” We also decided that the Labour Party will not be a spectator and that we will be the drivers of that process,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

