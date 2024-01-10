Labour Party vows to play active role in electoral reforms ahead of 2027 poll

Julius Abure, the LP National Chairman stated this when he received the 2023 Enugu governorship candidate of the party Chijioke Edeoga in Abuja.

Obiora Ifoh, the LP National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

“We believe that the starting point is to begin early enough with the pursuit of electoral reform because we saw all the antics that played out between the national assembly and the presidency in the past electoral reform.

“As I speak with you, we are already constituting the committee that will give us the framework for the review.