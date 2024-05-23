LP transition committee assures members of stronger party ahead 2027 elections

The Committee Chairman, Abdulwaheed Umar, said this at the official inauguration of the committee put together by the Political Commission of NLC and other stakeholders in Abuja.

Umar, also a former President of the Nigerian Labour Congress(NLC), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on the sideline of the inauguration that the inauguration of the committee marked an end to all LP’s crisis.

“We are going to lay down a very solid foundation so that we can conduct our elections right from the ward to local governments, to states and then the national convention levels.

“We are doing this in preparation for the off-circle elections as well as the 2027 General elections.

“This is because unless you have a party with solid leadership and valid leadership that is transparent you cannot prepare for any election.

“This will prepare us to face the 2027 election, especially with a sitting government, it is not is not a tea party,” he said.

Umar added: “It is the hope of the committee that when Nigerians see that the Labour Party is on the right path, they will rally around it.”

He added that the party was hopeful of clinching the whole electoral positions in Nigeria, in the absence of which it would emerge as the major opposition party in Nigeria.

He said that to achieve this, the committee would organise congresses from the ward, local government and state levels which would culminate into a national convention.

“The national convention will elect national leaders and we will hand over to them.

“As far as we are concerned, the crisis in the Labour Party has ended because Julius Abure is no longer the chairman of the party based on so many things.

“In fact, he has not followed any legal procedure to warrant him to be in the office.

“Therefore we are following this very carefully so that we will take over as much as possible and as peacefully as possible,” he said.

Umar called on LP members to exercise patience because whatever was happening was temporary as it would end very soon by the grace of God.

NAN reports that in March, Julius Abure was elected as the National Chairman of LP during the party’s national convention held in Nnewi Anambra, however, the NLC rejected the convention’s outcome

The transition committee headed by Umar had the task of revitalising the party toward a national convention within 90 days.