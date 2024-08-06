ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

LP tells NLC to steer clear of its affairs after registrar's ruling

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, the NLC has been in contention with the leadership of the Labour Party over proprietary rights claims, insisting that it owns the party.

LP National Chairman, Julius Abure and NLC President, Joe Ajaero [Punch Newspapers]
LP National Chairman, Julius Abure and NLC President, Joe Ajaero [Punch Newspapers]

Recommended articles

Obiora Ifoh, National Publicity Secretary, LP said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NLC has been in contention with the leadership of the Labour Party over proprietary rights claims, insisting that it owns the party.

The registrar’s intervention was a sequel to a letter to the office by LP National Chairman, Julius Abure dated July 10, 2024. The letter was entitled: Request for Your Urgent Intervention the Need to Define the Roles of NLC. He quoted Amos as saying that the Act establishing the NLC does not permit it to interfere in the political activities of any political party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amos referred NLC to Section 15 (1) (2) (3) of the Trade Unions Act ‘Cap T14 & TI5 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004. It provides that: “On no account should NLC be involved in the running or patronising political parties or persons into elective office.’’

He said Section 15 (1) of the Trade Union Act specifically states that it is illegal for NLC or any other trade union to use monies generated by its members for the furtherance of any political objective.

“The following objectives, and no others, are political objective for the purpose of this section, that is to say “the making of contribution towards the funds of any political party’’, it said.

It also bars NLC from the Payment of any expenses incurred, directly or indirectly by a candidate or prospective candidate for election to any political office in Nigeria or any part of Nigeria, among other provisions.

“I wish to urge the leadership of NLC to be guided by the above provisions of the Trade Unions Act in dealing with Labour Party and any other political parties”, Ifoh quoted the registrar as saying.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA officers undergo diving training to curb cocaine shipments in Nigeria

NDLEA officers undergo diving training to curb cocaine shipments in Nigeria

Pastor Jerry Eze tops YouTube earnings in Nigeria with ₦7bn revenue

Pastor Jerry Eze tops YouTube earnings in Nigeria with ₦7bn revenue

Governor Fubara launches investment promotion agency to attract investors

Governor Fubara launches investment promotion agency to attract investors

Ex-APC Chair in South Africa calls for death penalty for corrupt Nigerian officials

Ex-APC Chair in South Africa calls for death penalty for corrupt Nigerian officials

Obasanjo claims fuel subsidy is back amid surging inflation

Obasanjo claims fuel subsidy is back amid surging inflation

Borno Police detain 9 protesters for displaying Russian flags in Maiduguri

Borno Police detain 9 protesters for displaying Russian flags in Maiduguri

Organisers suspend #EndBadGovernance protest in Lagos

Organisers suspend #EndBadGovernance protest in Lagos

Remains of missing 40-year-old man found inside crocodile in Australia

Remains of missing 40-year-old man found inside crocodile in Australia

Kano Court detains 632 protesters for vandalising govt & public properties

Kano Court detains 632 protesters for vandalising govt & public properties

Pulse Sports

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) and Mr Funsho Doherty [Pulse.ng]

Lagos PDP welcomes ADC’s Funso Doherty, Jandor eyes 2027 victory

All Progressives Congress (APC). [Getty Images]

Edo 2024: Electorates told to reject APC to avoid hunger protest

You lied, I didn't know you wanted to withdraw for Atiku - Saraki replies Tambuwal

You lied, I didn't know you wanted to withdraw for Atiku - Saraki replies Tambuwal

APC diaspora chieftain wants DSS to reveal sponsors of nationwide protests (guardian)

APC diaspora chieftain wants DSS to reveal sponsors of nationwide protests