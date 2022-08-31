LP reaffirms Edeoga as governorship candidate in Enugu State

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Everest Nnaji had claimed to be the authentic governorship candidate of the party in the state.

The chairman said that, at no time did Nnaji undergo any process to become an aspirant, not to talk of being the candidate of the party.

“I want to say it clearly that, Edeoga is the sole candidate of the Labour Party in Enugu State and he has been issued with certificate of return.

“Nnaji has never to the best of my knowledge, as the party chairman, purchased our party nomination form.

“I want to make it clear to the general public that Nnaji is not even a member of our great party,“ he said.

Agbo said the clarification become necessary to clear the rumours that the party was in crises over governorship candidate.

He blamed the opposition political parties for the unfounded rumours, insisting that the party was intact and working to take over power in 2023.

“Our opponents are jittery, afraid of the rising profile of the party in the state, hence they are doing everything possible to cause confusion’’, he said.