ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

LP, PDP candidates brace for close battle in Enugu South rerun with 4,618 votes at stake

News Agency Of Nigeria

Both candidates, who bear the same surname but are not related, are currently doing extensive door-to-door campaigns to woo voters.

Sam Ngene (PDP) and Emeka Ngene (LP)
Sam Ngene (PDP) and Emeka Ngene (LP)

Recommended articles

The Court of Appeal had declared the rerun in the political ward in the Enugu constituency due to irregularities. Emeka Ngene, who was declared winner by INEC in the March 18, 2023 election with 5,862 votes, is the current member in the State House of Assembly even as the court ordered for the rerun.

Sam Ngene, popularly known as Anointed David, was the former Chairman of, the Enugu State Assembly Committee on Health before INEC issued a Certificate of Return to Emeka Ngene after the March 18, 2023, election.

Both candidates, who bear the same surname but are not related, are currently doing extensive door-to-door campaigns to woo voters within the Uwani area of Enugu, where the ward in contention exists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the rerun on Thursday in Enugu, INEC’s Head of Voters Education and Publicity Department, Rex Achumie, said it would be held between 8:00 am and 2:30 pm on Saturday. Achumie said 4,618 eligible voters in one Registration Area (political ward) and eight polling units would be involved in the poll.

He said just like the main elections, all technological devices of INEC would be deployed, including the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and INEC Election Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

All rules and regulations for a normal election will apply and be observed during the rerun, and any eligible voter that makes himself/herself available before 2:30 pm must vote and his/her vote will count.

“The Enugu State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Chukwuemeka Chukwu, has made adequate arrangements to ensure hitch-free elections by ensuring water-tight arrangements and meeting various election stakeholders.

“INEC is ready to conduct free, fair and credible rerun elections and we have started preparation on time from when the Appeal Court pronounced for the rerun,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interaction, Sam Ngene said: “I have fully mobilised for a door-to-door and one-on-one campaign with my people, which I have been running for weeks now.”

Emeka Ngene was not readily available to comment on his build-up to the D-day after several attempts.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sowore believes if Peter Obi had won, he would have done same thing Tinubu is doing

Sowore believes if Peter Obi had won, he would have done same thing Tinubu is doing

LP, PDP candidates brace for close battle in Enugu South rerun with 4,618 votes at stake

LP, PDP candidates brace for close battle in Enugu South rerun with 4,618 votes at stake

CBN orders banks to sell excess dollar stock by February 1, 2024

CBN orders banks to sell excess dollar stock by February 1, 2024

Akwa Ibom Govt warns against bush burning to prevent fire outbreaks

Akwa Ibom Govt warns against bush burning to prevent fire outbreaks

Electricity consumers in Nigeria rise by 240,000 to 11.71 million in Q3, 2023 - NBS

Electricity consumers in Nigeria rise by 240,000 to 11.71 million in Q3, 2023 - NBS

Coalition condemns arrest of 30 nude women protesting Sule's election verdict

Coalition condemns arrest of 30 nude women protesting Sule's election verdict

Obasanjo almost boxed me – Ex-NBA President Wole Olanipekun reveals

Obasanjo almost boxed me – Ex-NBA President Wole Olanipekun reveals

Tinubu orders officials to settle controversial Malabu oil block crisis

Tinubu orders officials to settle controversial Malabu oil block crisis

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Pulse Sports

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ondo deputy governor-designate, SSG hold ‘Thank You’ Rally for Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Ondo deputy governor-designate, SSG hold ‘Thank You’ rally for Aiyedatiwa

Edo South PDP chieftains drum support for Ighodalo’s governorship aspiration [NAN]

Edo South PDP chieftains drum support for Ighodalo’s governorship aspiration

If you worry me, I will visit your matter - Daniel Bwala warns Obi supporters

If you worry me, I will visit your matter - Daniel Bwala warns Obi supporters

Seyi Makinde and Atiku Abubakar [Punch]

Atiku yet to call, message Makinde since the Ibadan explosion