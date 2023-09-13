Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

LP inaugurates 481-member campaign council for Imo guber

News Agency Of Nigeria

The State chairman also urged the members not to joke about the fierce urgency to rescue the state.

Labour party(ChannelsTV)
Labour party(ChannelsTV)

Recommended articles

Performing the ceremony in Owerri, its state Chairman, Callistus Ihejiagwa, urged the members not to joke about the “fierce urgency” to rescue the state.

You have become the torch bearer for LP, our candidate, Sen. Athan Achonu and Peter Obi in all the nook and crannies of your localities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a call to duty, service and selfless sacrifice for the good of Imo,” Ihejiagwa said.

He further urged the council to carry out the responsibility with pride, dignity and selflessness, “knowing that God has anointed you to liberate Imo.

“If we disappoint the people, they will not forgive us. Our children will not forgive us,” he also said.

He said the insecurity in the state had forced many to hold traditional events outside the state for fear of possible attacks back home.

“They say LP has no big vehicles and have no structure, but those with big cars and structures are the people with the structure of corruption which Peter Obi has come to eradicate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are the ones who have fed so fat on the common treasury of the state and Nigeria.

“We are hungry for a new Imo and Nigeria.

“A new Imo and Nigeria are possible and attainable,” the state chairman said.

He called for commitment, peace, fairness, openness and unity among members of the council and officers of the party to achieve success and ensure victory at the poll. In a remark, the Director-General of the council, Chime Nzeribe, described the upcoming election as a struggle to “emancipate Igboland, not only Imo.”

Nzeribe appealed to the council to take their polling booths seriously and ensure that every vote for the party’s candidate counts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Go back home and work hard.

“The reason Obi has problem today is that the party’s mobilisation in the booths was not fantastic and our results were not well guarded.

“This is something we must work out to ensure that our results are well guarded,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion and former Commissioner for Finance in Imo, Nicholas Ndudu, said the change which Nigerians desired would only come from LP.

“I want to assure you that regardless of what happened in the country in the past couple of days about the presidential election tribunal judgment, LP is still the party of the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What LP is doing today is to inaugurate the campaign council that will activate our reach to the grassroots and ensure we translate that reach and resources into an opportunity for success.

“The people that have been chosen are truly in a position to lead us to victory,” he said.

In an acceptance speech, the Chairman of the council and member representing Owerri Federal Constituency, Tochukwu Okere, pledged to secure victory for Achonu and the party. Okere charged the campaign members to unite and be ready to run an aggressive campaign for the governorship candidate and party.

“Do not be intimidated, this is our state.

“Bring out your mind to ensure victory in all the polling booths, wards and the state in general,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Air Peace to begin direct flights from Lagos-Kano to Jeddah route, Oct 31

Air Peace to begin direct flights from Lagos-Kano to Jeddah route, Oct 31

Nigeria Customs generates ₦28.8bn in 8 months in Kano, Jigawa

Nigeria Customs generates ₦28.8bn in 8 months in Kano, Jigawa

LP inaugurates 481-member campaign council for Imo guber

LP inaugurates 481-member campaign council for Imo guber

'Pull in this clown,' Lauretta Onochie calls for Peter Obi's arrest

'Pull in this clown,' Lauretta Onochie calls for Peter Obi's arrest

Nasarawa Govt approves 5% employment slots for PWDs

Nasarawa Govt approves 5% employment slots for PWDs

13 states, 50 communities to witness heavy rainfall, flooding in September

13 states, 50 communities to witness heavy rainfall, flooding in September

Tinubu's classmate from Chicago State University finally speaks out

Tinubu's classmate from Chicago State University finally speaks out

Nigeria, Benin Republic collaborating to strengthen trade relations - NCS

Nigeria, Benin Republic collaborating to strengthen trade relations - NCS

Lalong Senate winner, unacceptable to the people of Plateau - PDP

Lalong Senate winner, unacceptable to the people of Plateau - PDP

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mrs Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (TheGuardianNGR)

Tribunal declares Natasha rightful winner in Kogi Central senatorial election

Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar

Obi, Atiku set to challenge PEPC's judgement at Supreme Court

President Bola Tinubu's ministers will be sworn in nest week Monday. [Channels TV]

These 3 Tinubu's appointees have hit the ground running

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha. [Twitter:Onyejeocha]

Tinubu's minister wins House of Reps election as tribunal sacks LP candidate