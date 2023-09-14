LP Chieftain convinced Obi will reclaim mandate despite tribunal defeat

Obi and his party had dragged Tinubu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal seeking the nullification of the President's victory over claims of fraud and compromise during the February 25 poll.

However, luck failed to shine on the petitioners as the five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani struck out all the charges in the petition and affirmed Tinubu's victory earlier declared by INEC.

Obi has since rejected the judgement and vowed to take the matter up at the Supreme Court, insisting that justice was not done.

Commenting on this in a statement on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, Osemwegie argued that the tribunal’s decision dashed the hope of many Nigerians.

The governorship hopeful said the verdict didn't reflect the position of the Nigerian Constitution but believed “Obi will reclaim his mandate.”

“I’m dismayed by the PEPT’s judgment as it amounts to a total abdication of power to the executive arm of government in a manner indicative of state capture, and does not reflect the independence of the judiciary as envisaged by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is a slap on us as a nation that prides itself as the “Giant of Africa”.