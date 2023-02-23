ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

LP chair confirms killing of Enugu East senatorial candidate by gunmen

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Labour Party (LP), Enugu State chapter, has confirmed the gruesome murder of Oyibo Chukwu, the Senatorial candidate of the party for Enugu East Senatirial district.

Oyibo Chukwu was killed while returning from a campaign rally. (PG)
Oyibo Chukwu was killed while returning from a campaign rally. (PG)

Mr Casmir Agbo, State Chairman of the party, confirmed this on Thursday in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

“It’s true my brother. Just yesterday evening. It’s a terrible situation,” he said.

Also, confirming the incident, Mr Norbert Okolo, Media Aide to the Deputy Governorship candidate of the party, Dr John Nwokeabia, said Chukwu was burnt in his branded vehicle alongside five of his aides.

“This is terrible. It is very fearful. People should be very careful this time because you don’t know who are responsible,” he said.

A security expert, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, expressed shock over the incident but cautioned people that it is too early to apportion blame.

“It’s too early to say who did this or that, because you don’t know those responsible.

“My advice is that police should go into intelligence gathering as quickly as possible, while people should be extremely careful,” he said.

In a related development, a branded vehicle belonging to the House of Representatives candidate for Enugu North/South Federal Constituency, Mr Offor Chukwuegbo, was also burnt with the driver inside at Topland area on the same night.

Chukwuegbo is a second-term member of the House of Representatives and currently contesting for third term on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

NAN recalls that a group belonging to Simon Ekpa, a factional leader of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), had earlier placed embargo on election in the South East region.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Saraki prays court to relist his suit against EFCC, ICPC, others

Saraki prays court to relist his suit against EFCC, ICPC, others

Naira Scarcity: Rise above the frustration, vote APC – Akeredolu

Naira Scarcity: Rise above the frustration, vote APC – Akeredolu

Osinbajo support groups endorse Atiku for president

Osinbajo support groups endorse Atiku for president

2023 Elections: Police deploy 17,401 personnel in FCT

2023 Elections: Police deploy 17,401 personnel in FCT

2023 Elections: Tight security as INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials in Edo

2023 Elections: Tight security as INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials in Edo

2023 Elections: Police announce movement restriction, ban VIP escorts

2023 Elections: Police announce movement restriction, ban VIP escorts

Ohanaeze men support Obi, Ohanaeze women support Atiku

Ohanaeze men support Obi, Ohanaeze women support Atiku

How Nigerians voted in the 2015 presidential election

How Nigerians voted in the 2015 presidential election

Our position on Peter Obi sacrosanct – Ohanaeze

Our position on Peter Obi sacrosanct – Ohanaeze

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi visits Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter:Wike]

Hypocritical acts – Labour Party blasts Wike for backing Tinubu

Olusegun Obasanjo, Muhammadu Buhari and Odumegwu Ojukwu were the frontrunners for the 2003 presidential election

How Nigerians voted in the 2003 presidential election