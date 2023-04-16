The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

LP candidate unseats 3-term PDP House of Reps member in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

INEC declared the initial election held on February 25 inconclusive because of infractions and pockets of violence.

Afam Ogene, candidate of Labour Party (LP).
Afam Ogene, candidate of Labour Party (LP).

Recommended articles

With his victory, Ogene unseated the three-term incumbent House of Representatives member for the constituency, Chukwuma Onyema of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Announcing the results at Atani, headquarters of Ogbaru Local Government Area, INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Kingsley Ubaorji, said Ogene polled 10,851 votes to defeat Onyema who polled 10,619 votes.

He added that Arinze Awogu of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) polled 10,155 votes as the second runner-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Afam Ogene of the Labour Party, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes cast is declared winner of the election,’’ Ubaorji said.

INEC declared the initial election held on Feb. 25 inconclusive because of infractions and pockets of violence.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tambuwal, Wamakko win as APC, PDP share Sokoto senatorial seats

Tambuwal, Wamakko win as APC, PDP share Sokoto senatorial seats

IPOB not a threat to 2023 census in southeast – NPC

IPOB not a threat to 2023 census in southeast – NPC

LP candidate unseats 3-term PDP House of Reps member in Anambra

LP candidate unseats 3-term PDP House of Reps member in Anambra

PDP’s Kabiru ousts APC candidate from House of Reps seat in Jigawa

PDP’s Kabiru ousts APC candidate from House of Reps seat in Jigawa

Be ready for rapture, Anglican cleric urges faithful

Be ready for rapture, Anglican cleric urges faithful

Bauchi APC woos NNPP governorship candidate back to party

Bauchi APC woos NNPP governorship candidate back to party

Shina Peller wants Tinubu to increase budgetary allocation to creative industry

Shina Peller wants Tinubu to increase budgetary allocation to creative industry

Labour Party's Eze wins Oji River State Constituency election in Enugu

Labour Party's Eze wins Oji River State Constituency election in Enugu

BREAKING: INEC cancels Binani's 'victory', summons rogue REC to Abuja

BREAKING: INEC cancels Binani's 'victory', summons rogue REC to Abuja

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland magic equals Salah Premier League record

Erling Haaland magic equals Salah Premier League record

Fox outshines Curry as Kings shock Warriors to take Game 1

Fox outshines Curry as Kings shock Warriors to take Game 1

35-year-old Tunisian footballer dies after setting himself on fire in protest

35-year-old Tunisian footballer dies after setting himself on fire in protest

NPFL preview: Remo Stars and Benin Arsenal set for Super Sunday in Ikenne

NPFL preview: Remo Stars and Benin Arsenal set for Super Sunday in Ikenne

Lionel Messi or Wesley Sneijder: Who was the rightful winner of the 2010 Ballon d’Or?

Lionel Messi or Wesley Sneijder: Who was the rightful winner of the 2010 Ballon d’Or?

PL Preview: Lampard’s Chelsea go again as Man City lay ambush for red-faced Foxes

PL Preview: Lampard’s Chelsea go again as Man City lay ambush for red-faced Foxes

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sinatu Ojikutu served as a deputy governor of Lagos State from 1992 to 1993. She was deputy governor to Michael Otedola. (Guardian)

I will renounce my citizenship before Tinubu’s inauguration  —  Ex-Lagos deputy gov

Peter Obi

FG challenges Obi to provide clarification on leaked audio conversation

Tinubu and Obi

You have no right to contest my victory, Tinubu replies Obi at tribunal

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

APC to subpoena IGP to testify in Tinubu's alleged drug case