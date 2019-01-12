Amechi, who is also the Minister of Works and Transport, said this in Bauchi at a political rally organized to receive 18 prominent PDP members in the state who had defected to APC.

“We want to assure you that we will not fail you (if elected); Bauchi is our traditional state; we came to rest,not to campaign.

” I was here in 2015 and saw a mammoth crowd that cannot be counted,” he stressed.

Amechi called on the people of the state to sustain the relationship and disregard any attempt to make them change their minds on whom to support during the forthcoming elections.

Also in his speech, Sen. Ali Ndume, who is in charge of campaign activities in the North East, had earlier extolled the excellent virtues of President Buhari.

According to him, Buhari has done his best in fulfilling campaign promises, as such deserves to be given additional years to complete the good work started.

“Nigerians are today left with two options of either electing those who have the country at heart, or those who will destroy the country,” he warned.

Also speaking, Gov. Muhammadu Badaru of Jigawa, who attended the event, said he was expecting nothing less than 2.5 million votes for Buhari from the state, as against the 1.5 million votes garnered during the 2015 polls.

Badaru recalled that that Buhari took over mantle of leadership when 27 of the 36 states in the country could not settle salaries of civil servants in spite that crude oil was selling at over $100 US Dollars per barrel.

He enumerated series of projects and programmes executed by the present administration in the country and called on the people not to be deceived by disgruntled politicians.