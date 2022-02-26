RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Low voter turnout marks Imo constituency bye-election

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Ngor Okpala Constituency bye-election conducted in Imo on Saturday witnessed low turnout of voters in many polling units.

Low voter turnout marks Imo constituency bye-election/Illustration. [Pulse]

Eleven candidates are contesting in the bye-election for the House of Assembly seat declared vacant following the long absence of the former occupant.

Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who monitored the exercise report that sensitive and non-sensitive election materials arrived at the polling units as early as 8:30 a.m.

Some of the areas visited were Logara/Umuohiagu, Ndiuhu Umuokoada Logara, Umuorisha Umuohiagu, Umuchoko Junction, Umuohiagu, and Community Primary School, Upe.

NAN reports that accreditation and voting started 9:25 a.m. at Central School Umuoye 2 in Imerienwe, but witnessed low turnout of voters.

There was noticeable presence of security operatives at the voting points and checkpoints on major roads in the areas including at Upe Autonomous Community.

The Presiding Officer at Ward 5, Central School Umuoye 2, polling unit 003, Mr Qassim Usman, told NAN that accreditation and voting started 8:30 without hitches.

Miss Esther Ewuru, the Presiding Officer at Polling Unit 007, Ward 5, said about 25 voters had been accredited as at 10 a.m.

Appraising the process, a community leader and observer, Mr Athan Agbakwuru, commended INEC for starting the exercise early.

Agbakwuru expressed confidence that the process would be hitch-free.

NAN also observed that commercial activities were going on unhindered in many areas.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Imo, Prof. Chukwuemeka Ezeonu, had said 94,060 registered voters, the figure as at 2019, were expected to cast votes in the bye-election.

