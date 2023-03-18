There are also reports that voting is yet to start in parts of Woji, Elekahia and Rumuomasi areas of the state have not started voting.
Low turnout in Rivers, thugs invade polling units in Lagos
There have been reports of low voter turnout in Rivers state in the ongoing governorship and house of assembly elections. The state which boasts of 3.5 million registered voters have seen a low turnout as millions of voters have elected to stay away.
The voting in Rivers state has been reported to be peaceful so far as military and police operative are on ground.
There have been reports of violence and intimidations in parts of Lagos state has thugs have been reported to have invaded some parts of Ojo, Isolo, and Apapa areas.
The Labour Party candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour also shared reports of voter intimidations in parts of Lagos state.
