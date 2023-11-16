Lone PDP member in Yobe Assembly defects to APC

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Majakura, who represents Nguru 2 Constituency in the Assembly, joined his party on Thursday.

Receiving the lawmaker in Damaturu, Governor Mai Mala Buni described Majakura as a young and vibrant politician with huge potential.

“Politics is about service to the people, l am impressed with your commitment to serve your constituency effectively.

“I am also impressed with the calibre of people that accompanied you to this event. It shows your acceptance by this group of credible politicians,” he said.

Earlier, Majakura said he left PDP for APC because the Buni administration was doing a lot for the people of his constituency.

He said the construction of roads, housing estates, medical facilities and other projects had transformed many communities in his constituency.

“I want to join hands with you and support you in serving my constituency to improve the lives of my people.

“I am convinced that we can achieve more if l am on the same page with you in the APC; it will benefit the people of my constituency better,” the lawmaker said.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House, Chiroma Mashio, described the lawmaker as a great defender of the interest of his people.

” Majakura has demonstrated serious commitment to defending the interest of his people on the floors of the Assembly.

“His defection to the APC is an advantage to the party and the government of Yobe state,” Mashio said.