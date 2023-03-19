Live updates of Nigeria's governorship elections results
All the live updates about the March 18 governorship and House of Assembly elections.
Live updates of Nigeria's governorship elections results
BREAKING: INEC postpones collation of Lagos guber election results to 11am Sunday
Alex Otti accuses PDP, INEC of plotting to change Abia election results
Hold GRV responsible if Lagos catches fire - APC alerts security agencies
PDP flogs APC in El-Rufai’s govt house in governorship election
INEC uploads 51.55% Lagos governorship results on IReV
Police confirm arrest of 3 persons for disrupting elections in Kano
2023 Elections: INEC has improved, says NBA
2023 Elections: Police foil attempt to snatch ballot boxes at Osisioma
