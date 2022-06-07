LIVE UPDATES: APC presidential primary

Pulse Nigeria

Media accreditation to hold at the International Conference Centre 10:52 am

Accreditation not holding here again. The Chairman accreditation committee just announced that the central accreditation committee asked him to stop the exercise now, that journalists should find their ways to the International Conference Centre for accreditation.

Media accreditation about to start as journalists are asked to their names 10:30 am

Newsmen commence accreditation as the wait to be allowed into the venue for media coverage.

Abuja agog as 2,322 delegates elect APC presidential flag bearer 10:15 am

Abuja is agog as no fewer than 2,322 delegates from 36 states and the FCT have converged on the city to elect a flag bearer for the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the 2023 general elections.

23 aspirants are jostling to clinch the coveted position, although efforts were made by the party led by President Muhammadu Buhari to select a consensus candidate, all that has now fell through.

In North West, a state by state analysis of the delegates shows that Kano has 132; Kaduna, 69; Katsina, 102; Kebbi, 63; Jigawa, 81; Sokoto, 69, while Zamfara has 42.

In North East, Taraba has 48; Bauchi, 60; Adamawa, 63; Gombe, 33; Borno, 81, while Yobe has 51 delegates.

Similarly, in South East, Abia has 51 delegates, Anambra, 63; Ebonyi, 39; Enugu, 51 and Imo, 81.

In South West, Lagos has 60; Ogun, 60; Ondo, 54; Ekiti, 48; Oyo, 99 and Osun, 90.

In South South, Akwa Ibom has 93; Cross River, 54; Bayelsa, 24; Delta, 75; Rivers, 69 and Edo has 57.

In North Central, Kwara has 48; Kogi, 63; Niger, 75; Nasarawa, 39; Plateau, 51; Benue, 66, while FCT has 18.

The Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, Gov. Abubakar Atiku of Kebbi State, who is also the Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, has promised a hitch free exercise.

NAN observed that, while all major hotels in the city and its environs had been fully booked, there had been a spike in vehicular traffic.

APC primary: How Tinubu, Osinbajo, others may share delegates’ votes 10:09 am

The stage is set for the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s convention holding at the Eagle Square, Abuja on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, as delegates and party stakeholders would determine the the fate of over 20 aspirants in the race.

These candidates include the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan.

The odds in favour of Osinbajo

Osinbajo is the Vice President and his relationship with the president is believed to be very smooth and cordial.

The VP according to a recent poll is largely the most preferred aspirant and considering his relationship with the president, coupled with his readiness to continue the policy of the administration he has been a part of for over seven years.

Osinbajo is from the Southwest region of Nigeria and it’s believed that his region is ready to support his ambition.

As a Vice President, Osinbajo is also believed to have made friends with the North and is in a position to reap from some of his friends in the region.

It is also believed that votes from Nasarawa and Ogun States could shore up the VP’s chances.

How Tinubu may emerge

Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a National leader of the ruling party and former governor of Lagos State, he's is one of the frontline aspirants who is believed to be a political leader to many politicians in the country.

Due to his popularity among politicians across the country, Tinubu reportedly has the support of most of the APC-controlled states. In the south, he is believed to be in absolute control of delegates from Lagos and Osun State.

According to projections by Daily Trust, Tinubu would likely sweep the votes from Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Borno, Sokoto, Lagos, Osun, Niger, Adamawa, Bauchi, Ondo, Kwara, Benue, Edo, Delta and Zamfara.

Also, out of the 13 northern governors pushing for a power shift to the South, at least 11 are said to be rooting for him.

What are Amaechi’s chances?

The Minister of Transportation, Amaechi hails from the south-south region. Before the conversation on consensus candidate was laid to rest, he is one of the aspirants whom many believe enjoys Buhari’s attention and could be anointed as the president’s preferred candidate.

As a former Governor of Rivers State, Amaechi will most likely get the votes from Rivers delegates.

Apart from his state and maybe other South-South states, the minister seems to have been able to secure the votes of Plateau state’s delegates.

During his meeting with the state governor, Simon Lalong and stakeholders in May, Lalong promised that Amaechi would reap from Plateau because he helped him to become the state governor.

If this promise is anything to go by, the bloc votes from Plateau may prove crucial for the former Rivers Governor.

Ahmad Lawan stands a good chance

The Senate President is the only northerner among the four frontline aspirants. His position as the leader of the National Assembly has remarkably helped him in pushing his presidential ambition.

The controversial announcement of the National Chairman of the party that Lawan is the party's consensus candidate on Monday may also work in his favour.

That singular development showed that Lawan is a big contender who enjoys the support of the party’s national Chairman.

Also, the Southeast caucus of the party seemed to have adopted him as their consensus candidate, so there's a big probability that he'd sweep the bloc votes from the five states in the region.

Add that to the votes he may also get from his state, Yobe, the Senate President may like pull a rabbit out of the hat.

APC Primaries: Tinubu, 4 others make final list of candidates for party’s ticket 09:33 am

APC National leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and about 4 other aspirants from Southern Nigeria have been included in a shortlist of candidates to be considered by President Muhammadu Buhari for the party’s prized 2023 presidential ticket.