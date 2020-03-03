The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Alex Kalejaiye, said this in a statement on Monday in Akure.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that APC on Feb. 5 and Feb. 6, held its councillorship and chairmanship primaries respectively, in all the 203 wards of the 18 local government areas of the state.

“The attention of the Ondo state APC has been drawn to a story, to the effect that the party has postponed its primaries for local government election indefinitely.

“The party wishes to state that the story is untrue, embarrassing, and never emanated from the state secretariat.

“The chapter can affirm that the party had credible and rancor-free primaries across the 18 local government areas of the state early last month, and has since submitted the names of its candidates to the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) as required by the Electoral Law.

“We are therefore, miffed that anyone, for whatever reason, will go to press with such unfounded claim, and urged all stakeholders and party members to disregard the misapprehension and misleading story,” he said.

He added that the party was fully ready to participate in the local council poll as scheduled by the ODIEC.

According to him, APC will not give serious attention to futile distortions aimed at creating disaffection within its fold, and promote disenchantment in the process.