LG poll: APC wins in 31 of 34 LGAs in Katsina — KTSIEC

The Katsina State Independent Electoral Commission (KTSIEC) has declared the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner in 31 out of the 34 local government areas of the state.

The Secretary of the commission, Alhaji Lawal Faskari, who made the announcement in the early hours of Tuesday in Katsina, said the election was not completed in Daura and Funtua local government areas.

He also said that election was cancelled in Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area due to some challenges, saying that the exercise was peaceful in all other areas.

He added that “the exercise was peaceful, and no fewer than 12 registered political parties participated, except in Dutsin-Ma, where challenges forced the commission to use Section 60 of the Katsina State Local Government Elections Law, 2002 to stop the process.

“The commission has so far received complete results from 31 local government areas, 328 wards, awaiting that of Funtua and Daura, while elections in Dutsin-Ma has been cancelled.

“The commission, therefore, wishes to announce that APC has won all the 31 chairmanship and 328 councilorship seats so far collated.”

He congratulated the winners of the elections and appreciated the political parties’ high level of maturity and sportsmanship exhibited during and after the exercise.

Faskari added that “KTSIEC also wishes to express its gratitude to the electorate and other stakeholders, and the entire people of the state for the overwhelming support and cooperation extended to it.”

