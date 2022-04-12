LG poll: APC wins in 31 of 34 LGAs in Katsina — KTSIEC

He also said that election was cancelled in Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area due to some challenges, saying that the exercise was peaceful in all other areas.

He added that “the exercise was peaceful, and no fewer than 12 registered political parties participated, except in Dutsin-Ma, where challenges forced the commission to use Section 60 of the Katsina State Local Government Elections Law, 2002 to stop the process.

“The commission has so far received complete results from 31 local government areas, 328 wards, awaiting that of Funtua and Daura, while elections in Dutsin-Ma has been cancelled.

“The commission, therefore, wishes to announce that APC has won all the 31 chairmanship and 328 councilorship seats so far collated.”

He congratulated the winners of the elections and appreciated the political parties’ high level of maturity and sportsmanship exhibited during and after the exercise.