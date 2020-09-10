Mr Yekini Nabena, the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, adding that the purported letter was forged.

He charged members of the public to therefore, disregard the letter which he noted was being circulated in the social media.

“The attention of the APC national secretariat has been drawn to a forged document circulating on the social media on the House of Assembly By-election for Bakura State Constituency, Zamfara, and the disciplinary action ordered by the party on members in Zamfara.

“The document did not emanate from the Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, as criminally ascribed by the forgers.

“The document should therefore be disregarded,” Nabena stressed.

He explained that the party’s national headquarters does not interfere in its state affairs, because it was the constitutional preserve of state chapters.

He, however, emphasised that the mandate and focus of the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led APC caretaker committee was to bring all aggrieved party members to the table to achieve peace and reconciliation.

Nabena maintained that the APC remained resolute in reconciling its aggrieved members across its state chapters and was not ready to compromise its stance.