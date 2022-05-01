Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, State Chairman of the party made the plea in his message to Islamic faithful on the occasion of the 2022 Eid-el-Fitr celebration in Lagos.
Let’s remain tolerant, show love across political divides — APC
The chairman wished Muslims in Lagos state and across Nigeria happy celebration and many happy returns of the special day.
“Many have shunned social vices and irresponsible behaviour throughout the month while others have been engaged in spiritual development.
“My advice to them is not to go back to their bad ways so that the gains they have made can be permanent in their lives.
“I, therefore, urge everyone to remain tolerant of other religious faiths and show love to people across political divides,” Ojelabi said.
"This is a unique day designated to mark the end of a month-long spiritual renewal and our Muslim brothers and sisters have used the period to move closer to God through fasting, prayers and spread of love across board.”
Ojelabi congratulated Muslims on the completion of Ramadan fast which ultimately heralded the Eid-el-Fitr.
