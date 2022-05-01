Let’s remain tolerant, show love across political divides — APC

“Many have shunned social vices and irresponsible behaviour throughout the month while others have been engaged in spiritual development.

“My advice to them is not to go back to their bad ways so that the gains they have made can be permanent in their lives.

“I, therefore, urge everyone to remain tolerant of other religious faiths and show love to people across political divides,” Ojelabi said.

The chairman wished Muslims in Lagos state and across Nigeria happy celebration and many happy returns of the special day.

"This is a unique day designated to mark the end of a month-long spiritual renewal and our Muslim brothers and sisters have used the period to move closer to God through fasting, prayers and spread of love across board.”