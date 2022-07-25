Let’s hold referendum on APC’s misrule – Atiku Abubakar

Atiku said this in a letter to Nigerians yesterday. He noted that Nigerians have never had a government so bad like what the APC-led regime has subjected the country to over the last 7 years, as such; the next election offers a unique opportunity to end the maladministration.

In the letter, the former Vice President wrote, “Dear compatriot, I have said this before and I am repeating it here: next year’s election is a national rescue mission. As citizens of this great country, we owe Nigeria a duty to vote in the election and every ballot cast in that election should count as a referendum on the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“My idea about politics is that it is a system of processes that seeks to organise a society towards a common good. But what the APC has done with us as a country in the past 7 years is a direct opposite of that.

“In the 16 years that our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party governed this country, not a single day came with a nightmare that the APC has continued to make us live through.

“Taking Nigeria out of the cesspit that the APC has thrown us into will require a leadership with forthrightness and a clear vision to chart a new direction into a future of prosperity and peace – the very mantra of our anthem. We should not reward the APC for their failures and we should reject a discredited leadership with no clear agenda.